Dinesh Karthik Set To Play His Final IPL Season This Year: Reports

Remarkably, Karthik has only been absent for two matches out of all 16 IPL seasons. The first instance occurred in his debut season, against Kolkata Knight Riders, and the second was in 2023 when he sat out of the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Karthik's current stint with RCB is his second with the Bengaluru based franchise, having played with them in 2015, when he was acquired for a whopping Rs 10.5 crore.

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the league, he was released by KKR and was available for the IPL Mega Auction. He was bought by RCB for INR 5.5 crore.