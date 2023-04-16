ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: MI Celebrate Women in Sports, Invite 19,000 Girls to Watch Game vs KKR

Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, invited 19,000 girls from 36 NGOs to watch their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. This step was taken under the initiative of Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians named Education and Sports For All (ESA). Under this initiative, the team invites children from various NGOs to attend one of their match live during the season.

Talking about the initiative, Nita Ambani said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”

Mrs Ambani also said, “Today’s match is about celebration of women in sports. I wanted to highlight that girls have a right to education and sports. I hope all these girls and those watching on TV have the courage to follow their dreams and achieve whatever they want. That’s the reason why we have called all of them today to just feel inspired and take a lot of courage back home.”

She added, “There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India.”

Nita Ambani poses with the girls during the match

photo: Mumbai Indians

Young girls from NGOs invited by MI to watch the game against KKR

photo: Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani invites 19000 girls under the ESA initiative

photo: Mumbai Indians

3 months
12 months
12 months
