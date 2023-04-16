IPL 2023: MI Celebrate Women in Sports, Invite 19,000 Girls to Watch Game vs KKR

Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, invited 19,000 girls from 36 NGOs to watch their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. This step was taken under the initiative of Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians named Education and Sports For All (ESA). Under this initiative, the team invites children from various NGOs to attend one of their match live during the season.

Talking about the initiative, Nita Ambani said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”