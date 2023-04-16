IPL 2023: MI Celebrate Women in Sports, Invite 19,000 Girls to Watch Game vs KKR
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sponsor 19000 girls to watch their match against Kolkata Knight Riders
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, invited 19,000 girls from 36 NGOs to watch their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. This step was taken under the initiative of Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians named Education and Sports For All (ESA). Under this initiative, the team invites children from various NGOs to attend one of their match live during the season.
Talking about the initiative, Nita Ambani said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”
Mrs Ambani also said, “Today’s match is about celebration of women in sports. I wanted to highlight that girls have a right to education and sports. I hope all these girls and those watching on TV have the courage to follow their dreams and achieve whatever they want. That’s the reason why we have called all of them today to just feel inspired and take a lot of courage back home.”
She added, “There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India.”
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Nita Ambani MI vs KKR IPL 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.