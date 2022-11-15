IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad After IPL Retentions
Among the big names released by KKR are Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales and Aaron Finch.
Kolkata Knight Riders, along with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, are heading for a major overhaul in next month's IPL 2023 auction, having released a big chunk of their players on Tuesday.
While Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the upcoming season of the tournament, to focus on international cricket, Kolkata sent Aman Khan to Delhi Capitals as part of the Shardul Thakur deal.
Also released from the franchise are Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson.
IPL 2023: KKR Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rinku Singh
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Nitish Rana
Anukul Roy
Venkatesh Iyer
Shardul Thakur
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
CV Varun
Harshit Rana
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.