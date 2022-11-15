ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Among the big names released by KKR are Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales and Aaron Finch.

Kolkata Knight Riders, along with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, are heading for a major overhaul in next month's IPL 2023 auction, having released a big chunk of their players on Tuesday.

While Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the upcoming season of the tournament, to focus on international cricket, Kolkata sent Aman Khan to Delhi Capitals as part of the Shardul Thakur deal.

Also released from the franchise are Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson.

IPL 2023: KKR Full Squad

  1. Shreyas Iyer (c)

  2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  3. Rinku Singh

  4. Andre Russell

  5. Sunil Narine

  6. Nitish Rana

  7. Anukul Roy

  8. Venkatesh Iyer

  9. Shardul Thakur

  10. Tim Southee

  11. Lockie Ferguson

  12. Umesh Yadav

  13. CV Varun

  14. Harshit Rana

