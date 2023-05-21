IPL 2023: Rinku’s Heroics in Vain, as Lucknow Trump Kolkata En Route to Playoffs

Rinku Singh’s heroics went in vain, as Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an agonising defeat by the narrowest of margins – a solitary run – against Lucknow Super Giants in match 68 of IPL 2023. Chasing a target of 177 runs, the hosts posted 175/7 at the Eden Gardens.

The Knights needed to chase the total down in 8.5 overs to remain alive in the playoffs race, and whilst that particular task seemed impossible, they did get off to a good start. Promoted as an opener, Venkatesh Iyer struck a couple of boundaries, alongside a 73-metre six, to set the tone for his team.