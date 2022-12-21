IPL 2023 Auction: Joshua Little is a Player to Watch Out For, Says Suresh Raina

Former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina has singled out Ireland's left-arm fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 player auction, to be held in Kochi on Friday.

Little had an outstanding time in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia as Ireland entered Super 12 stage, claiming 11 wickets in seven matches, including a hat-trick against New Zealand. He had been a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions, in IPL 2022.

He also has upcoming T20 franchise deals with Pretoria Capitals in SA20, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2023.