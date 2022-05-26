IPL 2022: 'Over the Moon!' RCB Skipper Faf Elated Over Patidar's Superb Hundred

Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, taking Lucknow's bowling attack to the cleaners. It was a knock during which Patidar, who was not even picked at the auction originally and came in as an injury replacement for Luvinth Sisodia, played every role in the book. He came in when the ball was new, waited for some time, and then unleashed an onslaught irrespective of pace or spin to enthrall a capacity crowd at Eden Gardens, who will be remembering his knock for a long time to come.

Du Plessis was obviously happy with his batting as the South African had put his faith in the batting all-rounder from Indore, Madhya Pradesh as things were not working for RCB at the top. Patidar has paid back for that faith by scoring 275 runs in six innings of seven matches at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 156.25.