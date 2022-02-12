IPL 2022 Auction: Punjab Makes Rabada Most Expensive Overseas Marquee Player

One part of the Delhi Capitals’ South African pace bowling duo, Kagiso Rabada’s intelligent bowling fetched him 70 wickets in the last three seasons.

In 2017, the South African was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 IPL and then bought back again by the newly named Delhi Capitals in the next season. However, a back injury ruled him out for the season.

Retained ahead of the 2019 IPL by Delhi Capitals, he turned out in 12 games and picked up 25 wickets, becoming the highest wicket taker for the team and the overall second highest wicket taker in that season. DC qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012 IPL season.

The next year, in 2020, when the IPL was played behind closed doors, Rabada was at his most dangerous best, picking 30 wickets in 17 games as Delhi made the finals. In both seasons, Rabada played a vital role in his team's success. In 2021, he picked 15 wickets as Delhi were knocked out in the playoffs by CSK.

The South African is considered to be one of the best bowlers in the game currently and will be hungry to add to the wickets tally in his IPL career.