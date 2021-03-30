No Soft Signal & Time Restrictions Among BCCI Guidelines: Report

For IPL 2021, beginning 9 April, the BCCI have done away with the soft signal and also introduced a time restriction.

The soft signal was a topic of controversy in the recently concluded India vs England T20I series when Suryakumar Yadav was given out in the third game despite replays showing the ball had touched the ground.

The BCCI, according to a report in Cricbuzz, removed the rule of soft signal in the IPL. “The on-field umpire giving soft signal while referring the decision to the third umpire will not be applicable,” the BCCI stated.