IPL 2020: UAE’s Sand-Based Grounds ‘Hamstring’ Key Indian Players

At least five India players, including India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have suffered hamstring injury or strain during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 lockdown could be the main reason for this; the sand-based outfields in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also emerged as another.

Besides Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant have all suffered hamstring injury or strain during the tournament while Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to pull out due thigh muscle injury. Three of them have been selected to tour Australia this month.

Murali Kartik, former cricketer-turned-commentator, had pointed this out during a match last week. "A reason for players getting injured during the tournament is that these are sand-based grounds," he had said.