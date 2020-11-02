Sunrisers Hyderabad in Must-win Final Game against Mumbai Indians

Placed fifth in the eight-team standings with 12 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are just a win away from securing a playoff berth and they will need to dish out something special when they face a rampaging Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

With 18 points, defending champions MI have ticked all the boxes so far and stopping their juggernaut will definitely be a herculean task for David Warner's team.

SRH must have drawn confidence from their consecutive two wins against Delhi and Bangalore. However, the challenge on Tuesday could possibly be a different one.