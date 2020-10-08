KXIP Bowled Out for 132, Slump to 69-Run Loss Against Sunrisers

Choosing to bat, Sunrisers openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner got off to a flying start but KXIP’s young bowlers pulled it back in the last 5 overs and restricted them to 201/6 – their highest score in this Indian Premier League – on Thursday, 8 October.

In response, Nicholas Pooran fought with a 37-ball 77 even as wickets fell around him. KXIP were bowled out for 132 in 16.5 overs and slumped to their fourth-straight loss this season.

KL Rahul-led KXIP remain at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games while Sunrisers move to the third spot in the standings after three victories and three losses.