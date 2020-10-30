Smith, Stokes, Buttler & Archer Need To Play Fearlessly: Swann 

"Rajasthan Royal have to believe in their overseas players because they have got some real talent, possibly the four most talented overseas players in Butler, Stokes, Smith and Archer and they have go out there and play fearless cricket. At the end of the day, if those guys don't win it, (Rahul) Tewatia will," he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra advised Rajasthan to get rid of Gayle early in the innings to put pressure on KL Rahul and his men.

"Kings XI Punjab's fortunes in this tournament have completely changed since the arrival of Christopher Henry Gayle. They haven't really lost a game since he's been there, so now Rajasthan Royals, they need to win and for that to happen, they will have to figure out a game plan to stop Gayle and say, and not just one, they might need a couple of them because when he gets going, of course, he's a tornado, who just blows away the opposition," said Chopra.