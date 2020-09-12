I’d Put Rayudu in Raina’s Number 3 Spot at CSK: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris says he would go for Ambati Rayudu to replace Suresh Raina at No.3 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina won't be available as the batsman returned home to India from the United Arab Emirates last month.

Styris said that despite the depth that CSK have in their squad, it will be a tough task to replace Raina, who is the highest run-scorer in the competition for the three-time champions. "Personally, I'd put Rayudu in there to take that spot," Styris said on Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.