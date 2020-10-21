IPL: SRH to Face Rajasthan Royals in Do-or-Die Battle on Thursday

The RR top-order failed to fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their ploy of demoting Jos Buttler to number five, however, worked with the England batsman finishing the match unbeaten on 70 and leading the team to victory.

Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Robin Uthappa need to provide a good start while the onus of converting those lies on the shoulders of Buttler and Smith. Samson's performances have fallen off a cliff since the first two matches of the season and he would be looking to get his act together.

Young Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have rescued their side from tricky situations on a number of occasions this season and the top order will be looking to reduce the load on them.

RR's leading wicket-taker Jofra Archer (39 wickets form 31 games) will once again spearhead the pace charge and will seek some support from Stokes, who is yet to create an impact.

The others – Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi – were quite economical with the ball against CSK.