Cummins Leads Fiery Bowling Show, KKR End RR’s Playoff Hopes

Morgan soldiered on and smashed his Ben Stokes to all corners of the park in the 19th over, taking 24 off it with Pat Cummins for company.

Cummins tried to keep the momentum going against Tyagi in the final over but fell off the second delivery. Kamlesh Nagarkoti handed over strike to Morgan, who finished the innings with yet another monster six.

England’s ODI World Cup winning captain walked off unbeaten on 68 off 35 deliveries, peppered with 6 sixes and 5 boundaries.

With the NRR in the back of the minds for both sides, Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa started off the chase in style – Cummins, one of the best in world, went for 19 runs off the first over with Stokes scooping him over the keeper for a six. Cummins however bounced back well with the scalp of former KKR player Uthappa off the final delivery.

Off the first delivery of his next over, Cummins accounted for Stokes with a bit of help from Dinesh Karthik who took a brilliant flying catch off the outside edge to his left. Cummins ended the over with the scalp of Smith who chopped it onto the stumps leaving the Royals reeling at 32/3.