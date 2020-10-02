Rahul Chahar on His Bowling Plans After His Team Got Wickets in PP

Mumbai Indians’ leg-spinner Rahul Chahar said that when you get early wickets in the powerplay, the incoming bowlers don’t have pressure to get wickets or ensure a lean period getting dot balls, after his team’s win against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday, 1 October.

“They have the freedom to bowl without any pressure, go for wickets, use their variations and those early wickets did exactly that for me. I didn’t have any pressure and I could bowl attacking lines from the start.”

Chahar came into bowl in the 7th over of the Kings XI innings when they were 41-2 in six overs. Chahar benefitted from those two early strikes by Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya as both the KXIP batsmen were looking to just rotate the strike for a few overs.

On his bowling plans, he said that there was a bit of help from the wicket and he was getting some turn.