Dhoni’s CSK May Look to Bolster Batting in IPL Mid-Season Transfer

With mid-season transfer on after the double-header on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings may look to bolster their teams batting with an experienced batsman, possibly someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently cooling heels in the Delhi Capitals camp without getting an opportunity to play.

The Indian cricket board had introduced mid-season transfer last year. However, they have made a change this year. Unlike last year, when only uncapped players could be transferred, this time capped players have also been included.

The only criterion is that the capped players should not have played more than two games.