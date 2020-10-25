Preview: In Form KXIP & KKR Clash for a Spot in the Top Four

Their bowling mostly revolves around experienced Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi. However, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan came into the party against SRH, turning the screws spectacularly in the final two overs to lead them to victory.

On the other hand, KKR staged a stunning comeback, following up an eight-wicket hammering by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a 59-run win over the high flying Delhi Capitals (DC).

Their top-order, featuring Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, are in form. Sunil Narine, who missed few games recently, was quite impressive in the last game playing a crucial 64-run knock down the order.