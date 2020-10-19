Lockie Ferguson: From Acclimatisation Issues To Super Over Heroics

On Sunday, when he got David Warner out in the Super Over, he had replicated the delivery on his international debut, an ODI in December 2016.

Only that Warner missed it while he tried to guide the away-going one behind stumps again as against the one in that 2016 ODI which he chopped on to his stumps.

"I think getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over," said Ferguson when asked about his favourite wicket after Sunday's match. "I had my plan which was working throughout the game."