IPL 2020: KKR Elect to Bat, KXIP Leave Out Gayle & Play Jordan
Chris Jordan will be playing against KKR, with KXIP electing to drop Sheldon Cottrell.
Match 24 of IPL 2020 but Kings XI Punjab have still not found a spot for Chris Gayle as KL Rahul confirms his playing XI facing KKR in Abu Dhabi, in Saturday’s afternoon game.
Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bat first and said he’d made one change with Prasidh Kirshna coming in for Shivam Mavi.
Chris Gayle was expected to make his season debut in today’s game after Anil Kumble had revealed in the team’s last outing that he had to be left out due to a stomach bug. The West Indian doesn't seem to have recovered as Chris Jordan comes into the squad, taking Sheldon Cottrell’s overseas player spot.
KL Rahul’s Punjab come into the match placed last in the IPL standings with just the one win this season. The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have six points from five games and will aim to consolidate their position in the top four of the points-table.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.