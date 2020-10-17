Dhawan’s Maiden Ton, Axar’s Cameo Helps DC Beat CSK in Thriller

Choosing to bat first, opener Faf du Plessis’ half-century followed by Ambati Rayudu (25-ball 45*) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (13-ball 33*) late flourish took CSK to 179/4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In response, Dhawan smashed a 58-ball 101* but it was Axar Patel who eventually took Delhi across the line. Needing 17 runs off the last over, Dhawan ran a single after a wide on the first ball bowled by Jadeja, putting Patel on strike. Axar smashed two sixes, ran a double and then hit another six, helping Delhi win with a ball remaining.

Shikhar reached the three-figure mark off 57 deliveries – his maiden T20 hundred – while his knock included 14 boundaries and one six.

With this win, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi replace Mumbai Indians at the top of the points table with 14 points from nine games. CSK continue to languish at the sixth place with three victories so far.