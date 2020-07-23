IPL 2020: BCCI Touches Base With UAE Airlines’ Officials

Asked about the hotels in the three cities, the functionary said that homework is being done by both the franchises as well as the BCCI and they will come together in the next few days to seal the deals.

"As of now, the franchises have zeroed in on their choices and we at the BCCI are doing our own checks. In the next few days we will zero in on the places to stay at and then coordinate with the franchises. Once we give them the BCCI options, they can discuss their own ones and come to a decision on which are the places they wish to stay in," the functionary pointed.

Asked why the BCCI comes into the picture when it comes to hotels, the functionary explained: "See, if a hotel costs you 10000 per night, the BCCI can get a deal of say 6000 and taxes. This is why coordinating through the board makes sense for the teams. The choice of hotels is theirs and the money is also theirs. We can only get them the best possible deal."