Hardik Pandya Smashes 60 off 21 as Mumbai Recover to Post 195/5

Hardik Pandya on Sunday smashed a whopping seven sixes and two fours on his way to 60 off 21 balls to propel Mumbai Indians to 195/5 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pandya's carnage meant that MI, who had been reeled in by RR after a good start, milked 79 runs of the last five overs.

Pandya came in after MI captain Kieron Pollard was dismissed off the last ball of the 13th over. He got off to a slow start and was dropped by Rahul Tewatia at deep midwicket in the 16th over when he was six off seven balls. Saurabh Tiwary smashed 17 runs in the next over after which Pandya took off.