Frustrated Virat Kohli Takes Anger Out on a Chair in RCB Dugout

Walking back to the team dugout, a frustrated Kohli hit a chair with his bat as his other RCB teammates looked on. A video of Kohli hitting the chair has gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, Kohli had also scored 33 off 29 balls against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Friday.

On Wednesday night, Kohli had built a good partnership of 44 runs for the third wicket with Glenn Maxwell, but at the start of the 13th over, he pulled a short delivery from Jason Holder straight to Vijay Shankar in the deep, who took an excellent running catch.

Kohli's dismissal started the slide for RCB as they soon found themselves reeling at 110/6 after being 91/3 at the time of Kohli's departure. The eventually put up 149/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 149 set by the RCB, SRH were cruising till Ahmed came to bowl his second over, the 17th of the innings. Before that, SRH had got off to a rousing start with skipper David Warner (54 off 37 balls) and Manish Pandey (38 off 39 balls) adding 83 runs for the second wicket.

Even after the departure of Warner, they were in the game needing 35 runs off 24 balls with eight wickets in hand when Ahmed, who represents Bengal in the domestic circuit, came to bowl the 17th over and changed the fate of the match in a space of six deliveries and RCB won by 6 runs.