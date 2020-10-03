MS Dhoni Bats 14 Overs, But CSK Slump to Third Straight Loss

A listless Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered third straight defeat when they went down by seven runs to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th IPL match on Friday.

Chasing a 165-run target, the CSK were restricted to 157 for five wickets in 20 overs, courtesy some economical spells by the SRH bowlers, who were clinical enough to defend a moderate total. This was the second straight win for SRH, who had scored 164 for five wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss.

The story of the contest was quite similar in both innings as the two sides suffered a top-order collapse before the middle-order batters tried to control the damage and rebuild it. However, it was SRH who came out victorious at the Dubai International Stadium.