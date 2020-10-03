Fireworks in Sharjah: Shaw, Iyer, Pant Help Delhi Post 228/4 v KKR

Delhi Capitals posted 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders – the highest total in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far – on Saturday, 3 October.

The innings featured 14 sixes and 18 boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is known to have shorter boundaries.

Opener Prithvi Shaw (66 off 41 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (88* off 38 balls) scored half-centuries while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick-fire 17-ball 38.