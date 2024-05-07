DC vs RR, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in the match 56 of IPL 2024 today on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rajasthan Royals will definitely try their best to win today's match to reclaim the top position in the IPL Points Table 2024. They are currently placed at second spot on the IPL Standings Table with 16 points, after 8 wins and 2 loses. The Sanju Samson lead team will seal their spot in the playoffs, if they win today's game.

Delhi Capitals are currently at rank 6 in the standings table with 11 points, after winning 5 matches and losing 6. The Rishabh Pant lead team has been quite inconsistent in this tournament in terms of performance. They need to win all the three games going forward, including today's to earn 16 points, but even that may not help them to qualify for the last stage of the tournament.