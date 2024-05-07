ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

DC vs RR, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR, IPL Match Today: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in the match 56 of IPL 2024 today on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rajasthan Royals will definitely try their best to win today's match to reclaim the top position in the IPL Points Table 2024. They are currently placed at second spot on the IPL Standings Table with 16 points, after 8 wins and 2 loses. The Sanju Samson lead team will seal their spot in the playoffs, if they win today's game.

Delhi Capitals are currently at rank 6 in the standings table with 11 points, after winning 5 matches and losing 6. The Rishabh Pant lead team has been quite inconsistent in this tournament in terms of performance. They need to win all the three games going forward, including today's to earn 16 points, but even that may not help them to qualify for the last stage of the tournament.

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

0

DC vs RR IPL 2024: Head To Head Records

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have clashed in 28 matches so far, out of which DC has won 15 while as RR has won 13. It would be interesting to witness whether Delhi Capitals will maintain the lead or not.

DC vs RR IPL 2024: Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

When is the DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match?

DC vs RR match will be played today on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

Where is the DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match?

DC vs RR match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At What Time Will the DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match Start?

DC vs RR match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match Live Streaming

DC vs RR match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match Live Telecast

DC vs RR match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network channel.

indian-premier-league-ipl

