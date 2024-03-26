CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash in the match 7 of the Indian Premier League today on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams won their respective opening matches, and therefore had a good start to the tournament. CSK is currently positioned at spot 2 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as the GT is at spot 3 with 2 points.

Till date, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have squared off in 5 head-to-head matches, out of which GT won 3 while as CSK triumphed in 2 games. The last time both the teams faced each other was in the final of IPL 2023, where CSK came out on top. Let us check out the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.