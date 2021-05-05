BCCI Hoping to Complete Remainder of IPL in 2021: Reports

"Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards," Patel was quoted as saying by the report.

One of the owners, Ness Wadia, of Punjab Kings called it the "right decision at the right time."

“We are looking to conduct the remaining IPL matches after we host the World T20 in October-November. If all goes well, we will host both the World T20 and the remainder of the IPL in India. The UAE is also an option,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"It is very unfortunate but it is a decision that is correct under the current circumstances. I would say given the drastic increase in cases in the last two-three weeks, it has brought in a new dimension to the planning that was done at the beginning," said Wadia who also confessed to not being concerned about the monetary loss.