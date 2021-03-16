BCCI Announces Upstox as Official IPL Partner

"We are pleased to have Upstox on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2021. As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said on the occasion.

"We are thrilled to partner with BCCI for IPL 2021. In India, Cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan-following, especially by the millennials. IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionizing finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country," Ravi Kumar, CEO of Upstox, said.

A week ago, Chinese company Vivo also confirmed that they are back as the IPL’s title sponsors, almost a year after the deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.

IPL 2021 will be played 9 April to 30 May across six venues — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final and the play-offs.