Chinese Company Vivo Returns as IPL Title Sponsor 

Ahead of IPL 2021, the Chinese smartphone company Vivo have returned as the title sponsor for the tournament, almost a year after the deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.

“Vivo is back as the title sponsor of IPL and that is very encouraging and exciting for us because IPL is the biggest property in India and is a perfect amalgamation of sports and entertainment, so we are looking forward to the 9th of April, when IPL begins,” Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya was quoted as saying by PTI.

Marya further added that the temporary hold was a mutual decision between them and the BCCI given the larger environment.