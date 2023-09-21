Wooing the Woman Voter: Why Political Parties Want Women on Their Side

But there's also an opinion that direct transfers or freebies could do only so much. Speaking to The Quint previously, political analyst Kanwardeep Singh Dharowali said that the focus should also be to create opportunities for jobs lost due to agrarian crisis.

"Women who were employed majorly in agriculture have become unemployed because of the agrarian crisis. It has become more capital intensive, leading to unemployment for women. Bring in the IT sector, corporate sector, create more jobs instead of handing out lollipops."

Economists like Akshi Chawla, who is the associate editor at Centre for Economic Data and Analysis at Ashoka University, point that simply creating opportunities is not enough, but what's crucial is to make these accessible to women.

"We also need to ensure that women are able to stay employed and that they don't drop out due to various push and pull factors. We need supportive policies and infrastructure at the workplace, and also at the community level (such as childcare support and safe public transport facilities that can help them commute without the fear of violence and harassment)," she explains.

(With inputs from Meenakshy Sasikumar.)