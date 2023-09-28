'He Touched My Chest, Tore My Kurti': Ujjain Minor Rape Survivor to Police

The 12-year-old minor rape survivor in the Ujjain, who went from door to door seeking help, told the Madhya Pradesh police that an unknown man "pressed her mouth, touched her chest, and tore her kurti."

In her statement to the police, quoted in the FIR and accessed by The Quint, she said:

"I was roaming around the temples in Ujjain and eating whatever food I was given. Last night, an unknown person came near me and pressed my mouth. He then strangled me and started pressing my chest. He tore my kurti. He touched me on my genital area and did the wrong thing. I started bleeding. When I screamed, the unknown person pressed my mouth and then ran away from there."