'Her Legs Were Blood-Soaked': Ujjain Resident Who Helped Minor Rape Survivor

"I was at the gate of my ashram leaving for a meeting at around 9:30 am when I saw a girl in pain, trying to cover her private parts with whatever she could from an almost torn rag walking towards the ashram. For a second, I couldn't understand, then I stepped out and hurriedly removed the ang vastra (the top part of a two-part dress worn by priests) that I was wearing on my upper body and gave it to her," Sharma said.

According to Ujjain Police, the minor was allegedly raped and thrown near Dandi Ashram on Badnagar Road. The visuals of this incident were captured on CCTV camera.

"A case of rape against an unidentified perpetrator has been registered, invoking the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The medical examination has confirmed rape. We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and are closely following this. We urge the public to come forward with any information," Superintendent of Police (Ujjain) Sachin Sharma told the media.