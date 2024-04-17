ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Centre Forms Panel To Address Issues of Queer Community: What to Know

The six-member committee will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a six-member panel to look into issues and social welfare schemes for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to formulate suggestions on how to prevent discrimination and violence against them.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, 16 April, comes six months after the Supreme Court in October 2023 had directed the Centre to set up a panel, while refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

What will the committee be looking into? The panel will be looking into measures and suggestions to ensure that:

  • Queer folks do not face any discrimination while accessing goods and services

  • There is no threat of ‘violence, harassment, or coercion’ to the queer community 

  • There are no hurdles for the queer community while accessing social welfare schemes

Additionally, the committee will also be responsible to formulate measures to ensure that queer folks are not forced into getting medical treatments or surgeries against their will.

The committee has been allowed to on board other officers, if their expertise is felt necessary. 

Who will be in the committee? The committee will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Other members will include secretaries from the:

  • Ministry of Home Affairs

  • Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

  • Ministry of Law and Justice

  • Ministry of Women and Child Development

  • Ministry of Health and Family Development

Interestingly, the panel has been notified days after the Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections stated that, if elected to power, they'll legalise civil unions for queer couples.

Topics:  Centre   Queer Community 

