Delhi Drenched in Rainbow Hues: Love, Emotions, & Colour at Queer Pride 2023

The LGBTQIA+ community took out the 2023 Queer Pride Parade in Delhi on Sunday, 26 November.

Dancing to drums and music, the participants walked for more than three hours to reach Jantar Mantar, holding banners reading "Equality for all" and "Queer and proud" slogans.

The Delhi Queer Pride Parade, which had over 1,000 participants, comes just over a month after the Supreme Court denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India.