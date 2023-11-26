Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi Drenched in Rainbow Hues: Love, Emotions, & Colour at Queer Pride 2023

Dancing to drums and music, the participants walked for more than three hours to Jantar Mantar on 26 November.

Ribhu Chatterjee
Published
Photos
2 min read
Delhi Drenched in Rainbow Hues: Love, Emotions, & Colour at Queer Pride 2023
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The LGBTQIA+ community took out the 2023 Queer Pride Parade in Delhi on Sunday, 26 November.

Dancing to drums and music, the participants walked for more than three hours to reach Jantar Mantar, holding banners reading "Equality for all" and "Queer and proud" slogans.

The Delhi Queer Pride Parade, which had over 1,000 participants, comes just over a month after the Supreme Court denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×