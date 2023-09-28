World Rabies Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance and Awareness Quotes

World Rabies Day 2023 Theme, History, Objectives, and Awareness: World Rabies Day (WDR) is celebrated every year on 28 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about Rabies, including prevention measures.
World Rabies Day was first established by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) and is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) annually in the month of September.
Rabies is a life threatening disease that is transmitted into humans by dogs. The fatality rate of this zoonotic disease (one that spreads from animals to humans) is 100 percent. The main aim of observing Rabies Day on global level is to completely eliminate this disease among humans through proper education, intervention, and precautionary measures.
According to WHO, "Endemic on several continents, it is estimated that every year around 60,000 people in the world die from Rabies, 40 percent of them children."
World Rabies Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Rabies Day 2023 Theme is, "All for 1, One Health for All". It highlights the need to implement an intersectoral and multidisciplinary approach with the contribution, intervention and cooperation of professional teams from the human, animal and environmental health sectors, reported WHO.
History of World Rabies Day: Why Is It Celebrated on 28 September?
World Rabies Day is celebrated on 28 September to commemorate the French scientist, Louis Pasteur who left this world on 28 September 1985. The contribution of Pasteur in the field of medical science is commendable, Louis Pasteur discovered the rabies vaccine and saved countless lives.
Celebrating World Rabies Day is an opportunity to create awareness about this lethal disease across the globe to eradicate it once for all.
World Rabies Day 2023 Objectives and Significance
Some of the main objectives of World Rabies Day 2023 are:
To create awareness about Rabies disease, its transmission, and associated health risks.
To encourage animal owners to vaccinate their dogs against Rabies. This will be a great barrier for human transmission of this disease.
To highlight the great role of healthcare professionals in the treatment and prevention of Rabies.
To hold awareness campaigns regarding the Rabies, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), proper wound care, and reduction of human deaths caused by the disease.
World Rabies Day 2023 Awareness Quotes
If it's someone's pet and you’re keeping it at home, there's just too much room for error there. Hopefully, Lady will not get rabies, but we have to assume the raccoon was rabid [Lynda Smith].
A dog that has rabies probably will do things it wouldn't do if it didn't have rabies. But that doesn't change the fact that it has rabies [John Malkovich].
The world is in an extremely dangerous situation, and serious diseases often require the risk of a dangerous cure like the Pasteur serum for rabies [Alan Watts].
This city is dying of rabies. Is the best I can do to wipe random flecks of foam from its lips? [Alan Moore].
When I asked my mother where babies came from, she thought I said rabies. She said you get them from being bitten by a dog. The next week, a woman on my block gave birth to triplets, I thought she'd been bitten by a Great Dane [Woody Allen].
Some got rabies, some got fleas, some got incurable diseases from this cockamamie business. [George Harrison].
