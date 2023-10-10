World Mental Health Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes on Mental Health Awareness

World Mental Health Day (WMHD) is observed every year on 10 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about mental health issues and their preventive measures. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day different activities like seminars, workshops, events, and conferences are held globally to educate people about different types of mental health problems, and how they affect the overall physical health.

The idea of celebrating a day for mental health awareness was first proposed in 1992 during the World Federation for Mental Health Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. After this proposal got approved, the first ever mental health day was celebrated on 10 October 1992.

The theme of World Mental Health Day 2023 is "Mental health is a universal human right." According to WHO, "The purpose of this theme is to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right."