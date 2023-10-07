Gatekeeping to Mindfulness: 9 Mental Health Terms Broken Down for You

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
While awareness regarding mental health issues has increasingly gained ground, thanks to social media, a lot of times people aren't fully aware of the meanings of mental health-related terms that they use on a daily basis.
Ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, FIT breaks down nine common mental health terms for you.
