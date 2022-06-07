World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme, Posters, Significance & History
When was World Food Safety Day established and why do we celebrate it?
We have heard the phrase "Health is wealth" multiple times. But are we really healthy if the food we consume isn't? This means that the food we eat can be contaminated with a virus, bacteria, fungi, or other harmful things that can cause various health complications.
In a bid to address this problem, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) decided to observe June 7 as World Food Safety Day every year.
Let's learn more about the theme, history, and significance of World Food Safety Day 2022.
World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme
The WHO announced the theme for World Food Safety Day 2022, "Safer food, better health," and launched a campaign organised to inspire global participation.
World Food Safety Day 2022: Posters
World Food Safety Day 2022: Significance
As per an estimate, nearly 600 million people in the world fall sick and around 420,000 die due to the consumption of food contaminated by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or chemical substances every year.
Unsafe food also hampers the development of many low- and middle-income economies, thus making them lose around US$ 95 billion in productivity associated with disability, illness, and premature death of the workers. That is why it is important to raise awareness about food safety precautions and risks.
World Food Safety Day 2022: History
The United Nations (UN) assigned two of its agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote food safety around the world.
World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations decided to celebrate World Food Safety Day on 7 June 2019.
The UN adopted a resolution on 20 December 2018 to mark June 7 as the day "celebrating the myriad benefits of safe food." The World Health Assembly (WHA) also passed a resolution on 3 August, 2020, declaring June 7 as World Food Safety Day.
