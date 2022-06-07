World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme, Posters, Significance & History

We have heard the phrase "Health is wealth" multiple times. But are we really healthy if the food we consume isn't? This means that the food we eat can be contaminated with a virus, bacteria, fungi, or other harmful things that can cause various health complications.

In a bid to address this problem, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) decided to observe June 7 as World Food Safety Day every year.

Let's learn more about the theme, history, and significance of World Food Safety Day 2022.