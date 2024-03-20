World Down Syndrome Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Posters & More

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated on 21 March every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting understanding of Down Syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction.

Down Syndrome is a common condition, affecting an estimated 6 million people worldwide. Although there is no cure for Down Syndrome, it can be treated with the help of supportive care and proper lifestyle. People with Down Syndrome can live long and fulfilling lives with the right care and support.

World Down Syndrome Day provides an opportunity to create a single, global voice against the stereotypes and discrimination associated with Down syndrome. It also aims to highlight the beauty and uniqueness of people with this condition, and to encourage them to feel supported and valued.