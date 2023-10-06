World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Cerebral Palsy is a group of conditions that is caused due to some kind of damage in the brain, even before birth and it affects the movement and posture of a person's body. The symptoms may begin to appear during infancy or pre-school days and the symptoms may be mild or few children may have exaggerated reflexes. Often children suffering from Cerebral Palsy may have arms, legs, and trunks that appear floppy. They may have stiff muscles with irregular posture, unsteady walking, or movements that can't be controlled. The effect of cerebral palsy may vary from person to person.

Some people with cerebral palsy can walk while others need assistance. Some people have intellectual disabilities, but others may not. Epilepsy, blindness, or deafness may also cause some people to suffer from cerebral palsy. There is no cure for this condition but treatments can help improve function. The symptoms of cerebral palsy may vary during the child's development but there is no risk of the condition getting worse. In most cases, the condition remains the same. Now, let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Cerebral Palsy on World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023.