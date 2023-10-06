World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Cerebral Palsy is a group of conditions that is caused due to some kind of damage in the brain, even before birth and it affects the movement and posture of a person's body. The symptoms may begin to appear during infancy or pre-school days and the symptoms may be mild or few children may have exaggerated reflexes. Often children suffering from Cerebral Palsy may have arms, legs, and trunks that appear floppy. They may have stiff muscles with irregular posture, unsteady walking, or movements that can't be controlled. The effect of cerebral palsy may vary from person to person.
Some people with cerebral palsy can walk while others need assistance. Some people have intellectual disabilities, but others may not. Epilepsy, blindness, or deafness may also cause some people to suffer from cerebral palsy. There is no cure for this condition but treatments can help improve function. The symptoms of cerebral palsy may vary during the child's development but there is no risk of the condition getting worse. In most cases, the condition remains the same. Now, let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Cerebral Palsy on World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023.
Types Of Cerebral Palsy
According to Doctors of Cleveland Clinic, there are three main types of Cerebral Palsy and they are:
Spastic: This involves muscle tightness and spasms.
Dyskinetic: This involves issues with muscle control.
Mixed: This involves symptoms of both the spastic and dyskinetic types.
Cerebral Palsy Symptoms in Babies & Adults
According to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, here are a few symptoms of Cerebral Palsy:
Abnormally large or small head
The person becomes fussy or irritable
Hypotonia
Delays in reaching some expected developmental milestones
Stiff arms and legs make it hard to bend them
Uncoordinated movements.
Slow, Writhing, and twisting Movements
Movements that appear like flinging or throwing or fidgeting or dancing.
Spasms or contractions that cause an uncomfortable or painful pose
Seizures, which are symptoms of epilepsy.
Trouble hearing.
Trouble with vision and changes in eye movements.
Trouble feeling sensations such as touch.
Bladder and bowel issues, including constipation and urinary incontinence.
What Is the Main Cause Of Cerebral Palsy?
Cerebral palsy is caused due to irregular brain development or damage to the developing brain and it may often happen before birth but it can occur at birth or in early infancy. The exact cause for the condition is not known. A few factors that can lead to changes in brain development include:
Gene changes that cause genetic conditions or differences in brain development.
Maternal infections that affect an unborn baby.
Stroke may interrupt the blood supply to the developing brain.
Bleeding into the brain in the womb or as a newborn.
Infant infections that cause swelling in or around the brain.
A Traumatic head injury to an infant
Lack of oxygen to the brain due to hard labor or delivery
Kernicterus (brain damage from toxic buildup of bilirubin, a chemical made in your liver).
Meconium aspiration.
Newborn hypoglycemia.
How To Diagnose Cerebral Palsy?
A healthcare provider may use a combination of methods and tools to diagnose the condition. The earliest signs of CP may not be noticed by people around. However, a trained healthcare provider would notice the symptoms during the baby’s regular checkups with their pediatrician.
An experienced provider may suspect CP before your baby is 12 months old but they make an official diagnosis around 18 and 24 months old. A provider can diagnose CP using a physical and neurological exam, specialized assessment checklists, imaging scans, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Cerebral Palsy: Treatment
Medications may be prescribed for seizures, spasticity, mental health disorders, and many other effects of CP.
Surgeries can help reduce muscle spasms directly or involve implanting medication pumps to deliver medications consistently. Surgery may also correct joint and spine problems.
Physical and occupational therapy may help the patient with daily needs and tasks while slowly helping them build strength and mobility.
Speech therapy may help patients who have trouble communicating.
Mental health therapy may help patients with symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Social work and educational support can make their everyday life easier and social workers, education specialists, and other experts can offer supportive care and services for help.
