Scripted Video of Couple Helping a Priest Having Seizures Goes Viral as Real

The video is scripted but is being shared as one of a real incident on social media.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a man and a burqa-clad woman stopping on the road to help a priest who is experiencing seizures is going viral on the internet.

The video also shows a child sitting beside the priest.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Similar claims can be seen here and here.)

But this video is not real: This is a scripted video.

  • The longer version of the video carried a disclaimer that this video was shot for 'entertainment purposes only'.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across the longer version of the viral video.

  • This longer version was uploaded on YouTube by '3RD EYE' on 6 May 2022.

  • The viral video starts from 0:35 timestamp.

  • The description of the video states that this channel shares 'scripted dramas and parodies' and this video is made for 'entertainment purposes'.

The video is scripted and dates back to 2022. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • At the end, the video also carried a disclaimer which said, "Characters in this video are entertainment and education purpose (sic)."

The video does not show a real life incident.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A scripted video showing a priest having seizures being helped by a Muslim couple is being falsely shared as a real life incident.

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Scripted video 

