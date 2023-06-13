World Blood Donor Day 2023: Things To Keep In Mind For a Successful Donation

Blood donation is a noble service and a voluntary procedure that saves a million lives every year. Blood donation has its benefits as well. It helps the body get rid of excess iron levels that can further prevent hemochromatosis, a condition that can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke.
There are several types of blood donation and each has its own medical requirements. A person has to agree to have blood drawn so that it can be given to a person in need of a blood transfusion. Millions of people need blood transfusions each year for different reasons- surgery, after an accident, or because they have a disease that requires certain parts of blood.
Whole blood donation is the most common type of blood donation during which you donate about a pint of whole blood which is then separated into its components — red cells, plasma, and sometimes platelets. Let's have a look at the things you should do before and after a blood donation.
Blood Donation Criteria
One should be in overall good health.
You should be at least 16 or 17 years old
You must weigh at least 110 pounds (about 50 kilograms).
You will have to pass the physical and health-history assessments.
Things To Keep In Mind While Preparing For Blood Donation
Make sure you have enough sleep on the night before blood donation
Eat a healthy meal before blood donation and avoid fatty foods like a hamburger, fries, or ice cream.
Drink plenty of water before the donation.
Make sure none of the recently taken medicines would prevent you from donating.
Anyone who has used injected drugs, steroids, or another substance in the past three months cannot donate blood
Men who have had sexual contact with other men in the past three months should
Anyone who has a congenital coagulation factor deficiency
Anyone who has had a positive test for HIV
Anyone who has engaged in sex for money or drugs in the past three months
Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has viral hepatitis in the last 12 months must also avoid donating blood
Anyone who has had babesiosis, a rare and severe tick-borne disease, or the parasitic infection Chagas' disease must also avoid donating blood
Drink extra fluids after donating blood
Avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for about five hours after the transfusion.
If bruising occurs, apply a cold ice pack to the area for the next 24 hours
Eat iron-rich foods to replace the iron lost with blood donation.
