World Blood Donor Day 2023: Things To Keep In Mind For a Successful Donation

List of things you should do before and after donating blood for safe and successful blood donation

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
2 min read
Blood donation is a noble service and a voluntary procedure that saves a million lives every year. Blood donation has its benefits as well. It helps the body get rid of excess iron levels that can further prevent hemochromatosis, a condition that can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke. 

There are several types of blood donation and each has its own medical requirements. A person has to agree to have blood drawn so that it can be given to a person in need of a blood transfusion. Millions of people need blood transfusions each year for different reasons- surgery, after an accident, or because they have a disease that requires certain parts of blood.

Whole blood donation is the most common type of blood donation during which you donate about a pint of whole blood which is then separated into its components — red cells, plasma, and sometimes platelets. Let's have a look at the things you should do before and after a blood donation.

Blood Donation Criteria

  • One should be in overall good health.

  • You should be at least 16 or 17 years old

  • You must weigh at least 110 pounds (about 50 kilograms).

  • You will have to pass the physical and health-history assessments.

Things To Keep In Mind While Preparing For Blood Donation

  • Make sure you have enough sleep on the night before blood donation

  • Eat a healthy meal before blood donation and avoid fatty foods like a hamburger, fries, or ice cream.

  • Drink plenty of water before the donation.

  • Make sure none of the recently taken medicines would prevent you from donating.

  • Anyone who has used injected drugs, steroids, or another substance in the past three months cannot donate blood

  • Men who have had sexual contact with other men in the past three months should

  • Anyone who has a congenital coagulation factor deficiency

  • Anyone who has had a positive test for HIV

  • Anyone who has engaged in sex for money or drugs in the past three months

  • Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has viral hepatitis in the last 12 months must also avoid donating blood

  • Anyone who has had babesiosis, a rare and severe tick-borne disease, or the parasitic infection Chagas' disease must also avoid donating blood

  • Drink extra fluids after donating blood

  • Avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for about five hours after the transfusion.

  • If bruising occurs, apply a cold ice pack to the area for the next 24 hours

  • Eat iron-rich foods to replace the iron lost with blood donation.

