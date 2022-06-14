World Blood Donor Day 2022: Theme, Poster, Quotes, and Slogans

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on 14 June every year with an aim to spread awareness and seek attention to the importance of blood donation. It also aims to educate people on the need for safe blood and blood products for the purpose of transfusion.

The day also celebrates and honors the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.

Blood is an important component required by our body and helps treat patients suffering from various kinds of problems. Women giving birth also need blood for healthy childbirth.

This day is an opportunity to seek action from governments and national health authorities and ask for adequate resources to manage the need for blood for medical treatment.

Let's know the theme for World blood donor day 2022 and share the quotes and posters for awareness.