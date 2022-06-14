World Blood Donor Day 2022: Theme, Poster, Quotes, and Slogans
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on 14 June every year with an aim to spread awareness and seek attention to the importance of blood donation. It also aims to educate people on the need for safe blood and blood products for the purpose of transfusion.
The day also celebrates and honors the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.
Blood is an important component required by our body and helps treat patients suffering from various kinds of problems. Women giving birth also need blood for healthy childbirth.
This day is an opportunity to seek action from governments and national health authorities and ask for adequate resources to manage the need for blood for medical treatment.
Let's know the theme for World blood donor day 2022 and share the quotes and posters for awareness.
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2022 is decided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) every year.
This year, the slogan for the World Blood donor day is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity’. Join the effort and save lives. This theme focuses on those who voluntarily donate blood to save lives and enhance solidarity within communities.
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Quotes
“Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity. Actions speak louder than words.” – Ibrahim Hooper
“No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Anne Frank
“I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” – Winston Churchill
“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill
“The best blood will at some time get into a fool or a mosquito.” – Austin O’Malley
“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.” – John Holmes
“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.
“You are not important because of how long you live, you are important because of how effective you live.” – Myles Munroe
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Posters
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Slogans
"Donate blood, there's nothing to lose"
"Blood donation is an opportunity to save lives"
"Donate blood, save lives"
"Smile, donate blood, and make someone smile"
"Stay healthy because a healthy donor is the happy donor"
