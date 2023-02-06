What is Slugging: Do's and Don'ts of Slugging

Most people consider slugging just a TikTok or Reddit trend that has recently took the social media platforms on platform. However, you must know that slugging is a well known K-beauty regimen that works wonders for winter dryness.

During winters, skin often loses its moisture through a phenomenon called TEWL (trans epidermal water loss). Slugging not only prevents TEWL but also leaves your skin healthy and glowing.

During the process of slugging, you have to apply Vaseline, moisturiser, or any other product that is high in lipid content on your skin for at least three to four hours. During this period, the skin gets sealed and there is no chance for moisture loss. After this, cleanse your face thoroughly with a face wash for desired results.