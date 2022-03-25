Home Remedies to Manage the Symptoms of Vertigo
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, vertigo is a condition which is characterised by a spinning condition where the person feels that they or the objects around them are moving or spinning and the sensation can be barely noticeable or very intense making the day to day life difficult.
The condition feels very similar to motion sickness but they are not the same. The few causes of vertigo include:
Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) in which you are triggered by a blow on the head or rapid movement of the head.
An infection in the vestibular nerve.
Meniere’s Disease in which fluid fills the ears
Migraine, head injury, or certain medications
A person suffering from vertigo may experience nausea, vomiting, headache, hearing loss, loss of balance, and increased sweating. Now let's have a look at home remedies that can ease the symptoms of vertigo
Acupressure
According to the US NIH, acupressure can be effective for people with acute vertigo. Acupressure is very similar to acupuncture but pins are not used in the former and it helps the body relax, stimulating the acupressure points in the body.
It is important to understand the measurements of the acupoints depend on the person giving the therapy and it can differ from person to person on the basis of the size of hands.
Essential Oils
Crushing or steaming various plant extracts helps us enjoy the benefits of the essential oils thus produced which can improve overall mental, physical and emotional health of a person.
According to MedicalNewsToday, people can use ginger, lemon, lavender, or peppermint oil to reduce the symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and headaches. You just need to use the oil with a carrier oil like coconut, almond, or olive oil while using them as a diffuser or applying it topically.
Epley Maneuver Therapy
The name may sound a little strange but the procedure is quite easy and simple and can be taught to you by your doctor itself. Epley maneuver is a type of exercise that is generally used to treat vertigo due to the filling of fluids in the ear or due to head injuries.
According to PubMed Central, it is an easy, safe and effective way to use a series of movements to reposition the crystals in the ear which may be the underlying cause of vertigo. It is better to use the method only if asked by the doctor and ensure that you are using it the correct way.
Ginger Tea
According to the US NIH, ginger root when used in a tea can be used as an effective method to help manage the symptoms of induced vertigo since it has a positive effect on the vestibular system but the exact relation is still unknown.
According to the Journal of Acupuncture and Tuina Science, ginger tea can be proved to be more effective than the Epley maneuver you can steep a piece of ginger in hot water for a few minutes and add honey to make it taste better.
Stay Hydrated
According to Healthline, occasional feelings of vertigo or dizziness may be the result of dehydration and this may be because of lack of water in the system leading to low blood volume which makes it difficult for the blood to reach the brain causing dizziness and nausea.
All episodes of dehydration may not lead to vertigo, some might feel lightheaded. Low blood pressure due to dehydration is the main cause of vertigo symptoms.
Practice Yoga
According to vestibular.org, practicing yoga in a certain way, especially for vertigo can prove beneficial. In order to reduce the vertigo symptoms, various head and body movements are included in the poses while trying to focus at a point.
Yoga helps manage and gain control while stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system and increasing blood circulation to the brain as well as various parts of the body.
