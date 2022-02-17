Vertigo: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Vertigo is a medical condition characterised by a spinning sensation. The person suffering from vertigo feel as if they or the objects around them are spinning or moving.

At times the spinning sensation is barely noticeable while other times it is so severe that is affects the daily life of a person. Attacks of vertigo occur suddenly and can last for a few hours or even days.

Vertigo can affect anyone but mainly affects the people older than 65 years of age. According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, 40% of Americans suffer from vertigo. The condition is similar to motion sickness but they are not the same.

Let's know more about the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for vertigo.