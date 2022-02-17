Vertigo: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Vertigo may be the result of an underlying condition or certain medicines. Know more about the condition in details.
Vertigo is a medical condition characterised by a spinning sensation. The person suffering from vertigo feel as if they or the objects around them are spinning or moving.
At times the spinning sensation is barely noticeable while other times it is so severe that is affects the daily life of a person. Attacks of vertigo occur suddenly and can last for a few hours or even days.
Vertigo can affect anyone but mainly affects the people older than 65 years of age. According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, 40% of Americans suffer from vertigo. The condition is similar to motion sickness but they are not the same.
Let's know more about the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for vertigo.
Types of Vertigo
According to PubMed Central, the different types of vertigo are:
Peripheral vertigo is a condition which generally occurs as a result of a disturbance in the internal organs of the ears or vestibular nerve which control balance. It is one of the common types of vertigo.
Central vertigo is a type of condition connected with the problems in the central nervous system. It is usually associated with a disturbance in the brain stem or the cerebellum.
Causes of Vertigo
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, there are various causes of vertigo but a few major triggers include:
Labyrinthitis which is the infection or inflammation in the inner ear
BPPV or Benign Paroxysmal Positional vertigo which is triggered with the change in head's position. It can occur while sitting, standing or turning in bed.
Menier's Disease is the buildup of a fluid in the inner ear which result in sudden episodes of vertigo lasting for a few hours.
Cholesteatoma caused due to recurring ear infections which results in non-cancerous skin growth in ears.
Head injury
Ear surgery
Prolonged bed rest
Certain medicines
Syphilis
Brain disease
Symptoms of Vertigo
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, the common signs and symptoms experienced by a person suffering from vertigo include:
Lack of balance while walking or standing
The feeling of fullness in the ears
Lightheadedness
Vomiting
Nausea
Dizziness
Diagnosis of Vertigo
According to UK NHS, there are various options to make a diagnosis for vertigo. They include:
The doctor may ask questions regarding symptoms, medicines taken, migraine, events, recent head injury, ear infection, etc
Then doctor may perform a physical examination in which he might look for signs if head or eye movements trigger the condition
MRI and CT scans to diagnose the head and body for any causes of vertigo like acoustic neuroma.
Videonystagmography or VNG uses a camera to measure any involuntary eye movements while the head is placed in different positions.
Electronystagmography or ENG, similar to VNG but uses electrodes to measure the eye movements. The patient has to wear a headset in order to get the electrodes placed around the eyes.
Treatment of Vertigo
Few kinds of vertigo get better on their own while treatment for others might depend on the cause of the condition (UK NHS).
Antibiotics are prescribed to people who suffer because of an infection.
Doctors recommend exercises for people whose condition is triggered due to head movements.
Antihistamines are prescribed by doctors to reduce the symptoms of vertigo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.