AIDS to Be Eliminated By 2030, Says UN: Why Experts Feel It's 'Too Optimistic'?

Globally, one person lost their life to AIDS every minute in 2022, according to the UNAIDS report. Around 9.2 million people cannot access treatment, and over 6,00,000 children still live with HIV.

On the plus side, the number of people on antiretroviral treatment rose from 7.7 million in 2010 to 29.8 million in 2022 globally.

When it comes to India though, the numbers are staggering. In 2022, an RTI query to the National AIDS Control Organisation revealed that over 17 lakh people contracted HIV/AIDS in India in the previous decade.

The year before that, in 2021, there were 41,970 AIDS related deaths (ARD).