'Victims of Social Stigma': Cops Probing 'Murder' of HIV+ Woman by Daughter

Rimple Jain, who allegedly killed her mother Veena Jain and stored pieces of her body in her house in Mumbai, has always had a strained relationship with the deceased, according to a statement given to the police by Veena's brother, Suresh Kumar Paurwal.

According to the statement, Rimple 'taunted' her mother for being HIV-positive – and held her 'responsible' for the stigma they faced as a family.